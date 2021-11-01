Sign up
206 / 365
The color pallet of the sweet gums in autumn...
Filling a few holes in this album. No need to comment. Scroll on by. =)
The only tree I know of that will run the full pallet of autumn colors - from yellow, peach, orange, red, burgundy and brown.
1st November 2021
1st Nov 21
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
red
yellow
peach
orange
fall
autumn
brown
burgundy
theme-seasons
sweet-gum-leaves
moni kozi
ace
This looks like a painter's palette. Superb colours.
I've also noticed a pear tree somewhere in our park to display that array of colours.
November 26th, 2021
