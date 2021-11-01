Previous
The color pallet of the sweet gums in autumn...
The color pallet of the sweet gums in autumn...

Filling a few holes in this album. No need to comment. Scroll on by. =)

The only tree I know of that will run the full pallet of autumn colors - from yellow, peach, orange, red, burgundy and brown.
A 365 Project friend (from 2012)
moni kozi
This looks like a painter's palette. Superb colours.
I've also noticed a pear tree somewhere in our park to display that array of colours.
November 26th, 2021  
