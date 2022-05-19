Sign up
Dark abstract...
BOB. No need to comment! One for the abstract challenge.
I've been experimenting with my own texture shots. This a composite of my bath scrungie and some upholstery fabric using the pin light filter from On1.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
0
0
Tags
fabric
,
texture
,
composite
,
on1-layers
,
abstract-64
,
bath-scrungie
