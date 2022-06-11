Sign up
246 / 365
Mirror, mirror in my hand...
No need to comment. Uploading to this album the shots that don't go with the green on green theme, and there's a few holes I have to fill.
From my June 2012 archives - a shot from the light, shadow/shade and a mirror theme.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3996
photos
138
followers
97
following
68% complete
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
6
365 Challenges
Public
Tags
light
,
mirror
,
hand
,
shadow
,
shade
,
sun-flare
,
june-2012
