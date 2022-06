Too hot and humid for digital cameras and me...

No need to comment - just filling a hole.



The only halfway decent shot I've gotten of the woods in weeks. The humidity just makes my old camera do very strange things... I've reset the date and time several times and it goes back to 2008. If I set in the AC of the house, it's fine... five minutes outside and it goes haywire. It loses settings, loses viewfinder, and the sensors can't focus. Ack!!!