258 / 365
Painterly orchids...
No need to comment - just filling a hole.
Rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop canvas texture.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
4027
photos
138
followers
92
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
8th May 2021 9:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
blooms
,
yellow
,
flower
,
pink
,
blossoms
,
orchids
,
phalaenopsis
,
moth-orchid
Renee Salamon
ace
Love your orchid, looks so healthy
June 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee. It was a gift for a friend.
June 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous patterns and colours.
June 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
June 23rd, 2022
