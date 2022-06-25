Previous
Thistle bloom... by marlboromaam
260 / 365

Thistle bloom...

No need to comment - just filling a hole.

Nutthall's thistle - Cirsium nuttallii
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
71% complete

