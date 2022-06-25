Sign up
260 / 365
Thistle bloom...
No need to comment - just filling a hole.
Nutthall's thistle - Cirsium nuttallii
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
purple
,
pink
,
thistle
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
cirsium-nuttallii
,
thistle-bloom
,
nutthall's-thistle
