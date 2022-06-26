Sign up
After...
No need to comment - just filling a hole.
Photoshop inverted.
Someone challenged us with purple trees more than a decade ago... If I had known about "invert" then, I wouldn't have made a mess of it.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
purple
,
trees
,
inverted
,
purple-trees
,
photoshop-invert
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, I have never tried this yet.
June 24th, 2022
