The red and the gold... by marlboromaam
287 / 365

The red and the gold...

This is the first year in a very long time, I've seen the maple and mockernut in full color - at the same time.

No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Corinne C ace
Wow, this is spectacular!
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
November 21st, 2022  
