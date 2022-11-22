Sign up
287 / 365
The red and the gold...
This is the first year in a very long time, I've seen the maple and mockernut in full color - at the same time.
No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4491
photos
137
followers
137
following
78% complete
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
1310
286
1311
957
287
1312
958
288
Tags
red
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple-tree
,
mockernut-tree
,
silver-leaf-maple
Corinne C
ace
Wow, this is spectacular!
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
November 21st, 2022
