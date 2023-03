Brings you something to shoot for 365 and wants to know what it is, you do it. This is one half of a (what we call) Catawba tree seed pod. Very woody in texture and nearly seven inches long. Also known as Northern Catalpa, and Indian Cigar Tree. Its blooms are very beautiful! More info on this native tree and its seeds here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=290