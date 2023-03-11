Sign up
A 24-hour clock sandwich...
No need to comment. Just filling this album with extras. Feel free to scroll on by. =)
Composite rendered in On1-10 layers using a shot of my dad's old clock and an old bokeh shot of my globe Christmas tree that changes light colors. It worked out a little better than I was hoping.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Tags
black
,
red
,
green
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
24-hour-clock
,
on1-10-layers
Diana
ace
The lights make a wonderful bokeh and the clock is just beautiful.
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
March 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
