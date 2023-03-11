Previous
A 24-hour clock sandwich... by marlboromaam
321 / 365

A 24-hour clock sandwich...

No need to comment. Just filling this album with extras. Feel free to scroll on by. =)

Composite rendered in On1-10 layers using a shot of my dad's old clock and an old bokeh shot of my globe Christmas tree that changes light colors. It worked out a little better than I was hoping.
11th March 2023

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
87% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
The lights make a wonderful bokeh and the clock is just beautiful.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 11th, 2023  
