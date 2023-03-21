Sign up
Just beginning to green up...
No need to comment. Using this album for extras this month.
It's a pretty crappy shot, but for me it documents this view before everything turns spring green. Other than the evergreens, the wild cherries are the first to leaf.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
Photo Details
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
gate
,
springtime
,
corral
,
on1-10-filters
