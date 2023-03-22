Sign up
332 / 365
Krigia virginica...
Fully opened. No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras.
Commonly known as Virginia Dwarf-dandelion. This flower is so small! More info on it here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=785
Previous capture of a group here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2021-03-30
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
krigia-virginica
,
virginia-dwarf-dandelion
