Krigia virginica...
332 / 365

Krigia virginica...

Fully opened. No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras.

Commonly known as Virginia Dwarf-dandelion. This flower is so small! More info on it here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=785 Previous capture of a group here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2021-03-30
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Photo Details

