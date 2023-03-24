Sign up
334 / 365
Dewberry blossom...
No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras.
Shot 3/7. My yard helpers have just about pulled up all the dewberry vines.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
4779
photos
146
followers
122
following
Tags
white
,
red
,
gold
,
pink
,
spring
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
dewberry
,
wild-vine
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely, great focus
March 23rd, 2023
