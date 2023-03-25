Sign up
335 / 365
Painterly view from over the fence.
No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras.
Not a Bob Ross, but I do love the light in the woods this time of year.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
springtime
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
March 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and view.
March 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
March 24th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
But it's too pretty not to leave a comment! :)
March 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.