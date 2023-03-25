Previous
Painterly view from over the fence. by marlboromaam
335 / 365

Painterly view from over the fence.

No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras.

Not a Bob Ross, but I do love the light in the woods this time of year.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
March 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and view.
March 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 24th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
But it's too pretty not to leave a comment! :)
March 24th, 2023  
