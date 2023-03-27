Getting there...

No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras this month.



The old rotten landscape timbers have been torn up and hauled off. The shrubs are neatly trimmed. Just need to mulch the leaves and slowly replace the shrubs that have died.



Severe thunderstorms here all morning and more expected this afternoon. May take me a good while to catch up on everyone's pics in between the storms, but I will get 'er done. =)