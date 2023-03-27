Sign up
337 / 365
Getting there...
No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras this month.
The old rotten landscape timbers have been torn up and hauled off. The shrubs are neatly trimmed. Just need to mulch the leaves and slowly replace the shrubs that have died.
Severe thunderstorms here all morning and more expected this afternoon. May take me a good while to catch up on everyone's pics in between the storms, but I will get 'er done. =)
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
