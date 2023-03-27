Previous
Next
Getting there... by marlboromaam
337 / 365

Getting there...

No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras this month.

The old rotten landscape timbers have been torn up and hauled off. The shrubs are neatly trimmed. Just need to mulch the leaves and slowly replace the shrubs that have died.

Severe thunderstorms here all morning and more expected this afternoon. May take me a good while to catch up on everyone's pics in between the storms, but I will get 'er done. =)
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise