338 / 365
Bridal wreath spirea - before the frost...
No need to comment - filling this album with spring extras this month.
28th March 2023
Tags
white
,
blooms
,
flower
,
spring
,
shrub
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
bridal-wreath-spirea
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful. One of my favorite plants.
March 27th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of such beautiful flowers.
March 27th, 2023
