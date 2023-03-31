Previous
Leafing... by marlboromaam
341 / 365

Leafing...

No need to comment - filled with extras from spring 2023.

Old sweet gum trees out front leafing. Now it's the oak pollen to deal with.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
Diana ace
Lovely against the beautiful sky.
March 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
A lovely image. Spring time in S. Carolina.
March 30th, 2023  
