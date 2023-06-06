Puzzle Zen

No need to comment. This is for Thom when I explained that I liked the challenge of working a puzzle from the inside out.



Top left - arranging all the pieces with edges at the top.



Top right - special shapes put together at the bottom waiting for placement when I'm ready for the them and the beginning in the middle.



Middle left - coming along



Middle right - further along



Bottom left - everything but the edges



Bottom right - the edges go together in a flash