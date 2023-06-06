Previous
Puzzle Zen by marlboromaam
Photo 374

Puzzle Zen

No need to comment. This is for Thom when I explained that I liked the challenge of working a puzzle from the inside out.

Top left - arranging all the pieces with edges at the top.

Top right - special shapes put together at the bottom waiting for placement when I'm ready for the them and the beginning in the middle.

Middle left - coming along

Middle right - further along

Bottom left - everything but the edges

Bottom right - the edges go together in a flash
6th June 2023

Beverley ace
Super fun!!! Lovely colours and theme
November 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@rhoing So that's how I do it. =)
November 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
November 23rd, 2024  
