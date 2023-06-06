Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 374
Puzzle Zen
No need to comment. This is for Thom when I explained that I liked the challenge of working a puzzle from the inside out.
Top left - arranging all the pieces with edges at the top.
Top right - special shapes put together at the bottom waiting for placement when I'm ready for the them and the beginning in the middle.
Middle left - coming along
Middle right - further along
Bottom left - everything but the edges
Bottom right - the edges go together in a flash
6th June 2023
6th Jun 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6281
photos
135
followers
97
following
142% complete
View this month »
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Latest from all albums
2041
1687
2042
1688
2043
1689
2044
1690
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
inside-out
,
jigsaw-puzzle
Beverley
ace
Super fun!!! Lovely colours and theme
November 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@rhoing
So that's how I do it. =)
November 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close