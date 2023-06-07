Sign up
Photo 374
For Thom...
No need to comment. I shot this cicada drying out on an old concrete block after emerging from its exoskeleton.
@rhoing
Here ya go! Phone shot.
7th June 2023
7th Jun 23
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
365 Challenges
4th July 2024 8:37am
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
cicada
,
exoskeleton
,
phoneography
,
concrete-block
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Not a great shot but here it is. =)
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Still quite amazing, I have never seen this before.
July 26th, 2024
