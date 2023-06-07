Previous
For Thom... by marlboromaam
Photo 374

For Thom...

No need to comment. I shot this cicada drying out on an old concrete block after emerging from its exoskeleton. @rhoing Here ya go! Phone shot.
7th June 2023 7th Jun 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
@rhoing Not a great shot but here it is. =)
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Still quite amazing, I have never seen this before.
July 26th, 2024  
