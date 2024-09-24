Sign up
Photo 482
Looking like autumn...
No need to comment - backfilling this album with extras.
The leaves on the trees are really still green. I rendered this image in the Style Transfer app with the sunflower option.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
sunflower-option
Rob Z
ace
Woowee...
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@robz
Thank you very much, Rob.
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
September 29th, 2024
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.