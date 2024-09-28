The day after Helene came through...

No need to comment - backfilling this album with extras.



I picked up the pots that had blown over before I shot this with my phone. The deck chairs were still tied down. A few plants were damaged, but that's to be expected with tropical force winds. Helene left 4.1 inches of rain on my patch. Not much compared to other places in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and other places in South Carolina. Many people still without power and many cell towers are out due to the high winds and downed trees. Let's hope the recovery is speedy for them and life can get back to normal. I wish I had taken a shot of the wind blowing the trees over, but I was not thinking of photography at that time.