Photo 493
Fresh from the groomer...
With his Halloween bandana and I think he's sticking his tongue out at me. LOL! He smells so nice right now. =)
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
10
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6212
photos
134
followers
100
following
136% complete
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
494
2020
1666
495
2021
497
496
1667
Views
11
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
31st October 2024 1:17pm
Tags
tp
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
halloween-bandana
Bucktree
ace
Will is such a handsome boy. I think he needs a treat. lol
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pup with such a sweet face
October 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking very handsome.
October 31st, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet fellow!
October 31st, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
October 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David. Oh, you betcha! =)
@corinnec
Thank you ever so much, Corinne.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@spanishliz
Thank you very much, Liz. =)
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. Everyone at his vet's office says he's drop-dead gorgeous and he knows it. =)
October 31st, 2024
moni kozi
Isn't he gorgeous!!!!
October 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica. =)
October 31st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Aww, such a handsome boy!
October 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looking good!
October 31st, 2024
