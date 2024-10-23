Previous
Fresh from the groomer... by marlboromaam
Photo 493

Fresh from the groomer...

With his Halloween bandana and I think he's sticking his tongue out at me. LOL! He smells so nice right now. =)
23rd October 2024 23rd Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Bucktree ace
Will is such a handsome boy. I think he needs a treat. lol
October 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pup with such a sweet face
October 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking very handsome.
October 31st, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Sweet fellow!
October 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
October 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David. Oh, you betcha! =)

@corinnec Thank you ever so much, Corinne.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@spanishliz Thank you very much, Liz. =)

@onewing Thank you, Babs. Everyone at his vet's office says he's drop-dead gorgeous and he knows it. =)
October 31st, 2024  
moni kozi
Isn't he gorgeous!!!!
October 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica. =)
October 31st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, such a handsome boy!
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looking good!
October 31st, 2024  
