Photo 531
Red carnations fill the frame...
Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
7
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6537
photos
149
followers
97
following
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
3rd March 2025 7:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
rainbow2025
,
apple-app
,
red-carnations
,
image-play
,
filling-the-frame
KV
ace
Gorgeous!
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV. =)
March 10th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you so much, Jo. Very kind!
March 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
March 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Perfectly aligned
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@rontu
Thank you, Linda.
March 10th, 2025
