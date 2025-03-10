Previous
Red carnations fill the frame... by marlboromaam
Red carnations fill the frame...

Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.
10th March 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
KV ace
Gorgeous!
March 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Thank you very much, KV. =)
March 10th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image
March 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo. Very kind!
March 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
March 10th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Perfectly aligned
March 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@rontu Thank you, Linda.
March 10th, 2025  
