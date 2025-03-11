Sign up
Photo 532
Photo 532
Orange blooms fill the frame...
Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6540
photos
149
followers
97
following
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
1796
530
2151
1797
531
2152
1798
532
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
3rd March 2025 7:32pm
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
orange
,
rainbow2025
,
apple-app
,
image-play
,
filling-the-frame
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
March 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
March 11th, 2025
