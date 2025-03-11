Previous
Orange blooms fill the frame... by marlboromaam
Photo 532

Orange blooms fill the frame...

Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
145% complete

Babs ace
Beautiful.
March 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
March 11th, 2025  
