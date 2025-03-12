Sign up
Previous
Photo 533
Yellow daffs fill the frame...
Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6543
photos
149
followers
97
following
146% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
3rd March 2025 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
rainbow2025
,
apple-app
,
image-play
,
filling-the-frame
Dorothy
ace
Well that’s one way to have daffodils early🥹.
Does the app cost ?
March 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun.
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@illinilass
Not at the moment. It's a beta version I believe.
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
March 12th, 2025
