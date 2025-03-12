Previous
Yellow daffs fill the frame... by marlboromaam
Yellow daffs fill the frame...

Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Dorothy ace
Well that’s one way to have daffodils early🥹.
Does the app cost ?
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun.
March 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
@illinilass Not at the moment. It's a beta version I believe.

@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
March 12th, 2025  
