Previous
Green flowers fill the frame... by marlboromaam
Photo 534

Green flowers fill the frame...

Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.

I asked for the Green Bells of Ireland flowers, but it's apparently not intelligent enough for that. =(
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact