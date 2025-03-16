Previous
Pink roses fill the frame...
Pink roses fill the frame...

Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's fill the frame, so filling it with flowers.

Uploading tomorrow's images early, since we don't know what these severe thunderstorms will bring.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
LManning (Laura) ace
They look like candy!
March 16th, 2025  
