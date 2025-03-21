Sign up
Previous
Photo 542
Blue sapphire necklace...
Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's rule of odds, so filling it with the odd number of jewels.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
blue
,
necklace
,
jewels
,
sapphires
,
rule-of-odds
,
rainbow2025
,
apple-app
,
image-play
