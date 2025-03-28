Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 549
Ancient Greek columns in blue...
Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's leading lines, so filling it with scenes and buildings.
Of all the myths and legends, I love the Greek ones best of all. Perhaps, Zeus and Hera walked around these columns somewhere on Mt. Olympus thousands of years ago.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6591
photos
151
followers
95
following
150% complete
View this month »
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Latest from all albums
1813
547
2168
1814
548
2169
1815
549
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
4th March 2025 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
columns
,
greek
,
leading-lines
,
rainbow2025
,
apple-app
,
image-play
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close