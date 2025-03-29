Sign up
Previous
Photo 550
Purple rain...
Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's leading lines, so filling it with scenes and buildings.
Are we thinking Prince's song here?
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6594
photos
151
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
3rd March 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
rain
,
industrial
,
leading-lines
,
rainbow2025
,
apple-app
,
image-play
