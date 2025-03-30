Previous
Barbie's new pink castle... by marlboromaam
Barbie's new pink castle...

Giving the rainbow challenge a try with Apple's Image Play app. Just for fun! This week - it's leading lines, so filling it with scenes and buildings.

Reminds me of the color of Pepto bismol. Anyway, this is the last one for the rainbow challenge.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Karen ace
Barbie-doll perfect, complete with marshmallow pink clouds.
March 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
@cocokinetic Ha ha! Thank you, Karen.
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I agree with Karen absolutely Barbie doll perfect
March 30th, 2025  
