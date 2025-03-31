Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
Rainbow 2025...
A bit of a letdown in the end but I had some fun with Apple's Image Play app. Time to put it to rest for now.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
9
5
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6598
photos
151
followers
95
following
151% complete
View this month »
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Latest from all albums
549
2170
1816
550
2171
1817
551
552
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful rainbow month.
March 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Always good to play! It’s a lovely month.
March 30th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you very much!
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
@spanishliz
Thank you so much, Liz. =)
March 31st, 2025
Pat
This is lovely Mags. I’m glad you had fun with it!
March 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@pattyblue
Thank you very much, Pat! My plate is full and I should feel more satisfied that I was able to do a challenge. I really want to participate in more, but at least I still upload every day. =)
March 31st, 2025
Pat
@marlboromaam
I think you do so well already! I enjoy your daily images and you always comment.
You put me to shame with my erratic postings and comments.
March 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@pattyblue
You are very sweet and kind, Pat. I appreciate it very much. And no one would dare put you to shame! =)
March 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I have so enjoyed your daily photos this month
March 31st, 2025
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
@spanishliz Thank you so much, Liz. =)
You put me to shame with my erratic postings and comments.