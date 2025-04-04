Previous
Motion blur with Quido... by marlboromaam
Photo 556

Motion blur with Quido...

No need to comment - filling this album with April's extras and last one for today.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
OH WOW I love Yoda- Should do one on May 4th for the May the force be with you LOL
May 2nd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool, Floating I am.....
May 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab blur, Quido really stands out
May 2nd, 2025  
