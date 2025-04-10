Previous
It's spring on my little patch in the sticks... by marlboromaam
It's spring on my little patch in the sticks...

No need to comment - filling this album with April's extras.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful little patch you have, lovely shot and flowers.
May 4th, 2025  
