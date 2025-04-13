Previous
Caught in the act of preening... by marlboromaam
Photo 563

Caught in the act of preening...

No need to comment - filling this album with April's extras.

More info here - https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Red-bellied_Woodpecker/id
13th April 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...


Photo Details

