Horseweed Series Shot #6 by marlboromaam
22 / 365

Horseweed Series Shot #6

This is it! A little buff-colored blossom/seed head about the size of a nickel. Strange how this weed in its quest to survive has combined a step or eliminated a step, or perhaps the bud is the flower?

For those who have asked about the links to my Pinterest 365er FAV boards, I copied the links from my profile and pasted them here.
http://pinterest.com/sidekickvic/365er-photography-i-love/
http://pinterest.com/sidekickvic/365er-favs-with-western-flair/
http://pinterest.com/sidekickvic/365er-sunrise-sunset-favs/
15th August 2020

marlboromaam

Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
