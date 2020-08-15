Sign up
Horseweed Series Shot #6
This is it! A little buff-colored blossom/seed head about the size of a nickel. Strange how this weed in its quest to survive has combined a step or eliminated a step, or perhaps the bud is the flower?
For those who have asked about the links to my Pinterest 365er FAV boards, I copied the links from my profile and pasted them here.
http://pinterest.com/sidekickvic/365er-photography-i-love/
http://pinterest.com/sidekickvic/365er-favs-with-western-flair/
http://pinterest.com/sidekickvic/365er-sunrise-sunset-favs/
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Album
Series and Themes
Tags
bloom
blossom
wildflower
seed-head
horseweed
