Horseweed Series Shot #7 by marlboromaam
23 / 365

Horseweed Series Shot #7

The last in this series. However, there may be a few more horseweed shots later on. The partially open buds in this series of shots are the bloom which opens into the little buff-colored seed head. More info on it here. It almost skips a step or combines a step in it's growth to survive. https://florapittsburghensis.wordpress.com/2010/07/31/horseweed-conyza-canadensis/
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

marlboromaam

Photo Details

