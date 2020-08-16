Sign up
Horseweed Series Shot #7
The last in this series. However, there may be a few more horseweed shots later on. The partially open buds in this series of shots are the bloom which opens into the little buff-colored seed head. More info on it here. It almost skips a step or combines a step in it's growth to survive.
https://florapittsburghensis.wordpress.com/2010/07/31/horseweed-conyza-canadensis/
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
weed
,
wildflower
,
seed-head
,
horseweed
