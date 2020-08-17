Previous
Next
En-lichen-ment #1 by marlboromaam
32 / 365

En-lichen-ment #1

Bushy Beard Lichen (Usnea strigosa)
--Habitat: Open woods, roadsides, especially in higher elevations
--Substrate: Deciduous tree trunks, branches, and canopy twigs
--Isidia & Soredia: None
--Apothecia: Common, with large round yellow-green (to orangish or tan) disks at the ends of branches. Fibrils radiate from all sides of each disk, perhaps reminding you of a Venus fly trap.
--Distinctive Features: Very bristly tufts with large bristly apothecia (and no soredia or isidia) make this an easy species to recognize in the field. The cortex is yellow-green104, but the medulla and central cord can be either red or white.
--Notes: The bristly branches of U. strigosa could remind you of a bottlebrush or even a caterpillar. In a remarkable example of lichen mimicry, the caterpillar of an uncommon moth feeds upon U. strigosa and probably deters predators by its near-perfect resemblance to this mildly toxic lichen rich in usnic acid (Sigal 1984).

From the Frantz Lichen Guide.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise