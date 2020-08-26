Previous
En-lichen-ment #10 by marlboromaam
41 / 365

En-lichen-ment #10

Turban Lichen (Cladonia Peziziformis) - info was posted with #7. This may make it a little easier to see those tan and brown turbans. It's still the hardest lichen I've ever tried to shoot!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
Yes, great view/ POV.
August 29th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther!
August 29th, 2020  
