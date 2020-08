En-lichen-ment Finale!

Welcome to the land of En-lichen-ment! A landscape created by nature and completely made of lichens! When I found this, I was so amazed... I had to start a little photo series on lichens and save this one for the finale. For those of you who supported me with this little series, I appreciate you and thank you with my whole heart! Was a learning experience for me and I'm hoping you'll look at lichens a little differently from now on. I know I do. =)