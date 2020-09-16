Sign up
Under the Burger King Drive-Thru Menu Sign...
Shot with my LG while waiting for someone to take my order. LOL! Didn't come out as well as I would've liked, so I painted it. Hey! At least I took a picture when I was in town.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Series and Themes
LG-H810
16th September 2020 11:07am
and
,
flower
,
pink
,
brick
,
liriope
,
photoshop-filters
