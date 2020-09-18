Previous
Phragmites Australis... by marlboromaam
Phragmites Australis...

Common Reed is the common name. It's now covering the ditch more than a quarter of a mile on the road home. It's non-native. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1068
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Milanie
How pretty you have this looking
September 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam
@milaniet You made my day, Milanie. Thank you!
September 22nd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
Love those colors waving over the green grasses.
September 22nd, 2020  
