Phragmites Australis...
Common Reed is the common name. It's now covering the ditch more than a quarter of a mile on the road home. It's non-native. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1068
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Album
Series and Themes
Taken
18th September 2020 10:53am
Tags
grass
,
weed
,
rush
,
common-reed
,
phragmites-australis
Milanie
ace
How pretty you have this looking
September 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@milaniet
You made my day, Milanie. Thank you!
September 22nd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love those colors waving over the green grasses.
September 22nd, 2020
