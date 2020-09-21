Sign up
Can you tell the time of day by the light?
These trees are on the north east side of the road, it's the end of summer, and we know the sun sets in a westerly direction. Could you tell me about what time it is - close to the hour? Days are getting shorter now.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Tags
sundown
,
photoshop-filters
