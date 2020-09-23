Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
90 / 365
On purpose...
I admit it! I just wanted to see what a shot like this would look like run through Photoshop filters. I liked the sun just above the pines with my roof in the frame. Not too bad and warrants further study.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1032
photos
54
followers
78
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Latest from all albums
90
505
254
167
506
168
255
256
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Series and Themes
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
20th September 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
roof
,
photoshop-filters
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close