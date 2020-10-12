Sign up
I painted some dog-fennel...
I admit, I liked how it turned out. =)
12th October 2020
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Series and Themes
LG-H810
LG-H810
Taken
30th September 2020 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phoneography
,
dog-fennel
,
photoshop-filters
sheri
Now they look frosty.
October 12th, 2020
