Painted timbers...
Shivering among the timbers. It rained the past couple of days and didn't get above 42 degrees around here. A damp cold - the kind that makes your arthritic bones ache and creek - like the trees in the wind.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Views
Album
Series and Themes
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
14th December 2020 12:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
december
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
