Painted in pink... by marlboromaam
182 / 365

Painted in pink...

Except for the frost burned brown. They're HUGE right now.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
Very pretty, Like the shapes of the pedals.
December 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther!
December 23rd, 2020  
