Painted jingle... by marlboromaam
184 / 365

Painted jingle...

Delightful clip of "Dueling Jingle Bells." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGD35zwsVt0

Another shot of the PT center decorations, since I have none up.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

marlboromaam

Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition!
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne!
December 25th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is simply gorgeous.
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@joysabin You made my day! Thank you very much!
December 25th, 2020  
