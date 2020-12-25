Sign up
Painted jingle...
Delightful clip of "Dueling Jingle Bells."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGD35zwsVt0
Another shot of the PT center decorations, since I have none up.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1517
photos
79
followers
83
following
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
december
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
,
jingle-bell
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition!
December 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne!
December 25th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
This is simply gorgeous.
December 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@joysabin
You made my day! Thank you very much!
December 25th, 2020
