Painted - a thousand stories...
I can think of at least a dozen novels I've read that have described a road like this. There are probably a thousand or more. Gray day, creepy bare trees, and a road to who knows where. But I know, it takes me home. =)
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1544
photos
80
followers
84
following
Tags
road
,
december
,
bare-trees
,
phoneography
,
gray-day
,
photoshop-filters
