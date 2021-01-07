Sign up
Bare trees and winter skies...
Processed with Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Filter Gallery's texture. No need to comment - backfilling a hole.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Tags
winter
,
clouds
,
bare-trees
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
Kate
ace
I like the oil paint effect on the sky.
February 19th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The sky is beautiful with this processing
February 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@k9photo
Thank you, Kate!
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther!
February 19th, 2021
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther!